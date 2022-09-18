Sambit Patra slams Delhi CM for being "staunchly dishonest"

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for being a staunchly dishonest political leader and said that India can never become number one in the world with corrupt moves by the Kejriwal-led government.

"India will not become number 1 by doing liquor scams. Harassment of women in ration cards will not make India No. Scam in buying DTC bus and Delhi Health Minister doing scam will not make India number 1," said Patra.

He further dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party's claims of BJP luring in the former's MLAs.

"If your MLAs get a phone call, then why not record the calls, Delhi CM Kejriwal is making such statements to lie and hide his scam," he added.

The BJP leader also stressed that the AAP chief has been practising his old gimmick and said, "Kejriwal ji's old gimmick has started, when elections come in any state, this type of gimmick starts for Kejriwal ji, he goes to that state and says that I am going to win, we have won, our survey has come. And everyone is scared that the Government of India is scared, the Government of Gujarat is scared."

He further called out the Delhi CM for his comments on changing judges in the Satyendra Jain case.



"You are saying that the judge has changed in the case of Satyendra Jain, there is a judicial process, it is not decided by the Bharatiya Janata Party. If your ministers are caught in corruption, you will point fingers at the judge, you have not responded to our sting yet because they do not have the answer. To date bail has not been received because it is staunchly corrupt," he added.

Lashing out at Delhi CM, Patra also jibed at him and said," I had heard about self-indulgence but saw for the first time today that after forming the government in two states, Arvind Kejriwal ji thinks he has now become a god. He who claims to be God has been stealing crores of rupees in a liquor scam, and comparing himself to Lord Krishna."

He also exuded confidence in the masses of Gujarat and said that the people of Gujarat will never support AAP as the latter is busy questioning surgical strikes, amending ties with Medha Patkar and joining the JNU gang.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party launched a youth face in the state and appointed Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha the co-incharge (Sah-Prabhari) for elections.

Chadha had previously played important role in enabling AAP to register its victory in Punjab and Delhi.

"I thank @ArvindKejriwal ji for entrusting me with this big responsibility. I will put in my blood, sweat, tears and toil to meet the expectations of my party. Gujarat wants change, Gujarat wants good education-healthcare. Gujarat wants Kejriwal," the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted after the party announced his appointment.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Rajya Sabha MP and youth leader Shri @raghav_chadha on his appointment as 'AAP' Gujarat co-in-charge!" AAP Gujarat tweeted in Gujarati. (ANI)

