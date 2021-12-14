Sameer Wankhede does not appear before Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday did not appear before the caste certificate scrutiny committee in an alleged religion-caste controversy case, said Wankhede's lawyer Ramchandra Rane.

Ashok Kamble, president of the Maharashtra unit of the Bhim Army had lodged a complaint with the committee against the caste certificate of the NCB officer. However, Rane appeared before the committee for the hearing.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik first raised the controversy about Wankhede's caste certificate.



Sharing the death certificate of Sameer Wankhede's mother, Malik had alleged that the NCB official had forged the document. Malik alleged that there are two death certificates of Zahida Dawood Wankhede, with each mentioning different religions.

Sharing both the death certificates, Malik in a tweet said, "Another forgery, Muslim for funeral and Hindu for the official document? Blessed is Dawood Gyandev."

The Maharashtra Minister has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case. (ANI)

