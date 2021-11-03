Sameer Wankhede's sister accuses Nawab Malik of taking out 'personal vendetta' for son-in-law arrest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Narcotics Contol Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede has hit back at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik for sharing her purported Whatsapp chats on social media and accused the Minister of taking out his "personal vendetta for his son-in-law's arrest" by dragging women into the ongoing tussle between him and the probe agency.

The reaction came after Malik's tweet on Tuesday that said, "Screenshot of the WhatsApp chat between Yasmeen Dawood Wankhede (sister of NCB official Sameer Dawood Wankhede) and a drug peddler. The question arises, is this morally, ethically and legally right?"

Wankhede also alleged that Nawab Malik "in his attempt to defame me and my family members" has gone to the extent of "stalking me online and illegally taking my personal photographs" from my social media handles.



"I want to give a message to women of Nawab Malik's family to teach him to respect women. I want to ask the women of his home to teach him," Wankhede told ANI.

She urged the Minister to not release family private photos in information for "vendetta", adding "Please don't talk about our ex-husbands, ex-divorcees."

"It is illegal to disrespect a woman. It is an infringement of the rights and privacy of women being a politician," she said.

"You are in power. Please do some good work there are a lot of POCSO Act cases reported in his area. Go work for those people. Please be something of use. Do go mad for your son-in-law that how your son-in-law got arrested despite you being a powerful man," she added. (ANI)

