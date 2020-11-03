Sameet Thakkar granted bail by Nagpur court, arrested by Mumbai Police

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Sameet Thakkar who was arrested on October 24 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray & State Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media, was on Monday granted bail by Nagpur Court.

However, soon after he got bail, Thakkar was arrested by Mumbai Police.

According to the police, he will be produced in Nagpur court for transit remand and will be brought to Mumbai tomorrow.



On July 2, FIRs were registered against Thakkar at Mumbai's VP Road police station and in Nagpur.

According to FIRs, Thakkar is accused of tweeting objectionable content against Thackeray and his son Aaditya and Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

Thakkar had made derogatory remarks by posting a photo of Uddhav and Aaditya in two of his tweets on June 1 and 30, while on July 1, he tweeted against Raut. (ANI)

