Sameet Thakkar's police custody extended till November 2

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Nagpur court on Friday extended Sameet Thakkar's police custody till November 2 in a case related to objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media.

Earlier in the day, Thakkar was seen being taken to a court with his face covered with a black cloth in a video released by his family. Speaking to ANI, Rishi Thakkar, Sameet Thakkar's brother alleged he was being treated the way hardcore terrorists are treated.

"It's human rights' violation by police as my brother's hands were tied and face was covered with black cloth when he was brought to court today. They are treating him the way hardcore terrorist is treated," Rishi told ANI.



He said his brother was paying the price for terming the state Chief Minister as modern-day Aurangzeb which was coined by NCP leaders who are currently in government with them.

"My brother is paying the price of calling Maharashtra CM a modern-day Aurangzeb and his son, a baby penguin - the terms coined by NCP leaders who are currently in government with them," Thakkar said.

Sameet Thakkar was arrested on October 24 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media. (ANI)

