Samjhauta Express (File photo)
Samjhauta Express (File photo)

Samjhauta Express arrives at Attari

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:50 IST

Attari (Punjab) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Samhjauta Express, a bilateral train service between India and Pakistan that has been suspended at present in the wake of escalating tension between the two countries, arrived at the Attari border on Thursday evening.
The train arrived in Attari at 05:15 p.m.
Following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 (A), which accorded special status and rights to Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad had suspended the train services on its side earlier in the day.
However, Indian Railways clarified that the train service has not yet been suspended but Pakistan authorities refused to send their crew to India citing security concern.
On this matter, Superintendent of Attari International Railway Station, Arvind Kumar Gupta said, "Services haven't stopped. Pakistan's driver and the guard refused to come to India. So they sent us a message to send engine with Indian crew and guard. They'll go with the engine and bring the train."
The Samjhauta Express was standing in the Wagah side of the border in Pakistan with around 110 passengers. An Indian engine brought the train from Wagah to Attari.
The Samjhauta Express, commonly called the Friendship Express, is a bi-weekly train--Thursday and Monday--that runs between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan since 1976 after the Shimla Accord between the two countries. The word Samjhauta means "agreement", "accord" and "compromise" in both Hindi and Urdu.
Last time, the operations of Samjhauta Express were suspended on February 28, following the Pulwama terror attack that was carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed or JeM that killed more than 40 CRPF jawans on February 14. But it was resumed shortly later. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:12 IST

Maha, Karnataka floods: Relief and rescue operations by NDRF in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas are in full swing as the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has deployed several teams in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:12 IST

Wg Cdr Abhinandan to undergo fitness test for resuming flying operations

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a PAF F-16 during a dogfight in February this year, will soon undergo a medical fitness test for resuming his flying operations, sources in the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:11 IST

Once neglected, Ladakh to benefit greatly after becoming UT:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Once remained neglected, Ladakh will be greatly benefited from the Central government's decision to make it into a Union Territory, a former top bureaucrat at the Centre has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:10 IST

Maharashtra Guv expresses grief on loss of lives in Sangli boat...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives after a boat capsized in Sangli.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:57 IST

Shop on board while travelling in Ahmedabad-Mumbai express

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Western Railway, Ahmedabad Division has started an on board shopping facility in two express trains on the Ahmedabad- Mumbai route from Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:50 IST

DAC approves acquisition of two Brahmos missile batteries for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved the acquisition of two Supersonic Brahmos cruise missile coastal batteries for the Indian Navy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:48 IST

Pakistan will try to disturb peace, India fully prepared: Rajnath

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Pakistan "is not happy and will try to disturb peace" in the wake of the decisions taken by the government pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir but India is fully prepared to meet any security challenge.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:47 IST

Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers to assist rescue ops in...

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to Congress party workers to "do all they can" to help those in distress in flood-affected states.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:45 IST

J-K: Govt employees to resume duties, academic institutions in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): All government employees, who are working at divisional and district levels and serving civil secretariat in Srinagar, will report back to their duties with immediate effect, state Chief Secretary said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:43 IST

Army rescues pregnant lady in flood-affected Kolhapur

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The army personnel on Thursday rescued a pregnant lady from flood-affected Kowad village in Kolhapur district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:41 IST

Andhra Pradesh to organize one-day 'Diplomatic Outreach Summit'...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Taking forward the industrial promotion policy, the Andhra Pradesh government will organise a one-day 'Diplomatic Outreach Summit' here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:39 IST

Water level in Kunavaram, Polavaram districts rising: APSDMA

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said water level in Kunavaram and Polavaram districts is rising, adding that due to heavy downpour in the region, the Godavari River in East and West Godavari districts is flowing precariously

Read More
iocl