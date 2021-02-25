Sammakka Sarakka Jatara festival begins in Telangana

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI): The four-day long traditional festival Sammakka Sarakka Jatara has started in the forest area in Mulugu district of Telangana on Wednesday.

The traditional festival of the tribal community will culminate on February 27 and it is estimated that almost 25 lakh devotees from all parts of the country will attend this year's festival, sources said.



A large number of devotees turned up at the fair on the first day, the state government has made special arrangements for the tribal festival fair.

The administration made proper arrangements for the fair including 15 Circle Inspectors, 36 Sub Inspectors and 700 police personnel.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has deployed special buses to meet the logistics requirements in the state. (ANI)

