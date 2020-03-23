Samples of 7 people test positive for coronavirus till now: WB Health Dept

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Samples of seven people have tested positive for coronavirus till now while one person has died of the disease, according to the Health Department of West Bengal government.

The West Bengal government has announced lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas till March 27.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467 and nine people have died due to the infection, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. (ANI)

