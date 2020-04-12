Samples of individuals, who die in Indore, test positive for COVID-19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Samples of two individuals, a 65-year-old male and a 70-year-old male, who had passed away earlier, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer confirmed.

With this, the death toll from novel coronavirus in the city rose to 32.

Further, 42 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 298 in the city.

So far, 532 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 8356, including 716 cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

