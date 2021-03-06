Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands judicial inquiry in R-Day violence

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the violence that occurred on Republic Day in the national capital.

"SKM demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the incident that happened on Jan 26, 2021, where a peaceful Kisan Parade was intentionally disrupted and the route was blocked under a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Delhi police at the instance of Central Government," read a press release by the Morcha.

Today the legal panel of SKM held a press conference at Kisan Bhawan Chandigarh against the repressive measures and violation of human rights at the hands of the Centre and Delhi Police in order to foil the peaceful agitation of farmers against the three farm laws enacted by the Central Government.



They further demanded the immediate release of the farmers lodged in different jails of Delhi and withdrawal of false cases registered against farmer leaders on large scale under very serious and cognizable offences and scrapping of notices being issued to hundreds of farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand under the garb of joining investigation with intention to implicate them in false cases.

More than 20 FIRs have been registered against suspected and unidentified persons in which the police is intending to involve innocent persons by issuing notices. Legal penal has called upon the farmers not to be afraid of the notices and repressive measures being taken by police and not to join the investigation and also not to respond to the notices.

They further told that till today 125 farmers out of 151 have been released on bail and others are likely to be released as their bail applications are pending for hearing. The tractors and other vehicles which were illegally retained by the police need to be released as early as possible. The legal panel is also considering initiating legal action against police officers who are responsible for torture and causing injuries to the farmers.

The legal panel and the SKM have called upon the people to come forward against the repression, putting barricades on the roads, obstructing the passages and for the restoration of democratic rights and civil liberties being curtailed by the central government which is posing a great danger to the democratic system of the country.

They further told that tomorrow for repealing the three black laws, legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), and shunning the repressive tactics, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway will be jammed from 11 am to 4 pm. (ANI)

