Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemns Haryana Agriculture Minister's statement on farmers' deaths during ongoing protest

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Calling Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal's statement about farmers who died during the ongoing protest against three farm laws as 'inhuman', Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday warned the ruling BJP government that people would teach 'a suitable lesson for such arrogance'.

During a press conference in Haryana's Bhiwani on Saturday, Dalal said that farmers would have died even if they had stayed back home.

In the release signed by farmer leader Dr Darshan Pal, SKM said that unlike the 'pseudo nationalism' of Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, farmers of the country are truly dedicated to protecting India's sovereignty, unity, and dignity.

"Today, in the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Indri of Karnal, the sacrifice of India's jawans and kisans in the current movement was remembered respectfully. SKM said that unlike the pseudo nationalism of BJP - RSS, farmers of this country are truly dedicated to protecting the country's sovereignty, unity and dignity," it stated.

SKM also condemned the Central government for 'unashamedly admitting in the parliament' that it has no data of the farmers who died during the ongoing movement.



"SKM is maintaining a blog site where such data is readily available if the government cares. It is the same callousness which resulted in the loss of lives so far," it said

SKM said that in a mahapanchayat at Indri, farmer leaders warned that "BJP's days are numbered as more and more farmers are getting awakened."

"Farmers resolve to fight unitedly, cutting across states and religions is getting stronger with each mahapanchayat despite the govt's divisive efforts. Rural India and agriculture is the main agenda for us," said SKM.

It added that 'mashal juloos' and candle marches would be organised in villages and towns across the nation between 7 and 8 pm on Sunday.

"More farmers are expected to join the protest sites in the coming days and make the movement formidably strong. It is only a matter of time that the govt has to accept all our demands," it stated. (ANI)

