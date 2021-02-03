Samyukta Kisan Morcha delegation meets Kejriwal demanding release of agitators lodged in Delhi Jails

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): A four-member delegation of Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the release of the agitators lodged in the jails of Delhi and the missing persons in connection to farmers protest.

The delegation included Prem Singh Bhangu, Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Inderjit Singh, and Harpal Singh Mundal.

The leaders of the Kisan Morcha submitted a list of 29 missing youths to Kejriwal demanding all humanitarian facilities to the agitators lodged in Delhi jails, according to a release by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Farmer leaders demanded a medical board and said that this investigation will expose the "police brutality" done on farmers. The leaders also demanded a judicial inquiry into the whole case so that the "conspiracy of 26 January" could be revealed.

Farmer leaders also said that tractors and other vehicles should also be handed back to the farmers soon which are in the custody of Delhi Police.

Kejriwal assured that the jail is under his administration and he will not let the agitators in jail face any trouble.

The Delhi government also gave a list of 115 farmers who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

Assuring the farmer leaders, Kejriwal said that he would write a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on matters which are not under his administration. He also said that they will also demand to start the internet system immediately.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha has already announced free legal assistance and all possible help to the jailed and missing youth. The members of the six-member legal committee are Prem Singh Bhangu, Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Kiranjeet Singh Sekhon, Inderjeet Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, and Vikas Isar. (ANI)