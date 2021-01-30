Samyukta Kisan Morcha: Farmers will observe 'Sadbhavana Diwas', undertake fast on January 30

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Friday announced that farmers agitating against the Centre's new agricultural laws will observe "Sadbhavana Diwas" on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30 and hold a day-long fast.

"A fast will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm at Borders and protest sites across India tomorrow, on the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi Ji and the day will be marked as 'Sadbhavana Diwas'," according to a statement issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

"The farmers' movement was peaceful and will be peaceful. The events on January 30 will be organized to spread the values of truth and non-violence. The way the government is spreading planned lies and violence is condemnable," the statement said.



SKM said the BJP-led central government is giving communal colour to the ongoing peaceful farmers' movement for legal guarantee of MSP and against three anti-farmer laws.

"The way the government has unsuccessfully tried to spoil the atmosphere on the Ghazipur border and the Singhu border for the last three days proves that the police and BJP-RSS are desperately plotting to kill this movement. Similar unsuccessful attempts were made on the Tikri border too," the Morcha said.

The statement also mentioned that SKM is overwhelmed by the love of the farmers reaching the Ghazipur border.

"The government and many organizations were claiming that the Ghazipur Dharna would be closed by last evening, but the farmers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have again proven that the farmers' spirits and support are high," said SKM.

SKM said it also appreciates and acknowledges the active participation of Gram Panchayats and farmers unions of Haryana which are passing resolutions to join the protest sites at Delhi and lending other support. (ANI)

