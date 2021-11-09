Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold daily tractor march to Parliament during Winter Session

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): To observe one year of the famers' movement against the Central governments' three agrarian laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday announced that 500 farmers will participate in a peaceful tractor march to Parliament every day during Winter Session starting November 29.

The umbrella body of farmer unions, which is leading the protest announced the tractor march after it held a meeting here today. In a statement, the SKM said that it will observe one year of the movement on and after November 26 in a "massive way" at the borders of Delhi and all over India.

November 26 also known as the Constitution Day, marks the day when the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1949, said a press release from the SKM.

"November 26 also marks one year of the All India Strike by the working class last year. On November 26, there will be huge mobilisations from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan at all the Delhi borders. Large meetings will be held there," the statement said.



SKM has also called for massive joint statewide actions by farmers, workers, employees, agricultural labourers, women, youth and students on November 26, in all state capitals of India, except the states mentioned above which will mobilise at the Delhi borders.

"On November 29, the Winter Session of Parliament will begin in Delhi. The SKM decided that on and from November 29 until the end of this Parliament session, 500 selected farmer volunteers will move every day to Parliament in tractor trollies peacefully and with full discipline, in order to increase the pressure manifold on this obstinate, insensitive, anti-people and pro-corporate BJP central government, to force it to concede the demands for which farmers across the country have launched a historic struggle for one year," it said.

On November 28, a massive Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat will be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, the SKM said.

"The event will be jointly hosted by over 100 organizations under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) to mark the completion of one year of the historic farmers' struggle," it said.

November 28 marks the death anniversary of great reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. "The Mahapanchayat will denounce the Modi-led BJP government on all fronts and will raise several burning issues of the working people, including the repeal of the Farm Laws and the Labour Codes, a central law to guarantee a fair MSP, halving the price of diesel, petrol and cooking gas, and a halt to privatization and selling off the country for a pittance," the SKM said. (ANI)

