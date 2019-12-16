Sanctuary for abandoned, abused animals inaugurated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): A sanctuary for abandoned and abused animals named 'A Place to Bark Society' was inaugurated here on Sunday.

Zabi Khan, the 22-year-old man is an animal rights activists and the founder of the sanctuary.

Speaking to ANI, Zabi said, "Each and every animal on this planet deserves to be living in decent condition as much as you and me."

"My first pet was a rescued puppy, who died as it was abandoned by its previous owners and that incident left a deep mark on me and I wanted to be the voice of voiceless animals in need," he said.

"I started working for animal rights when I was 13 years old and at the age of 16, I started my own shelter. When I was 18, I convinced my college to open a shelter for animals. And so far in the journey, we have saved over 3,000 animals," he said.

Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha said, "We are helping them with a government land to construct a permanent sanctuary through Animal Ministry department so that they can sustainably rescue animals in need."

"I congratulate Zabi for his efforts of rescuing abandoned animals, treating the ill ones and finding them good families by putting them on adoption expecting nothing in return. This is the best example for humanity and I urge all the citizens to be kind towards animals"

Yashveer Singh, Global Director, Ashoka Young Changemakers said, "We are living in truly historic moments, in a world that is defined by change. Zabi's efforts by setting up first of its kind animal sanctuary are to change the behaviour of society towards animals." (ANI)

