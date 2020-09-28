Sand artist Pattnaik pays tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary

Puri (Odisha) [India], September 28 (ANI): Internationally renowned and Padma Shri Awardee sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Monday created a sand sculpture of Shaheed Bhagat Singh to pay tribute to the freedom fighter on his 113th birth anniversary.

Along with sand sculpture, he wrote 'A tribute to Shaheed BHAGAT SINGH'.

He posted the picture on twitter, "Remembering the Veer shaheed #BhagatSingh on his birth anniversary."



Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur) now in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1907.

The revolutionary freedom fighter was an Indian socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at the age of 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian Independence movement.

Singh, who was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, left a strong impact during his lifetime. (ANI)

