Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates PM Modi's sand sculpture with 1,213 mud tea cups

Puri (Odisha) [India], September 17 (ANI): Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a five feet sand sculpture with an installation of 1,213 mud tea cups on Odisha's Puri beach to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday.



Pattnaik has created a 5-ft high sand sculpture of PM Modi with the message 'Happy Birthday Modi Ji' by installing 1,213 mud tea cups. He used about five tonnes of sand for the sculpture.



Pattnaik has created different sand sculptures of PM Modi on his every birthday.



"We have used these mud tea glasses to show PM Modi's journey from a tea seller to Prime Minister of the country. Here, I convey my best wishes to PM through my art," Sudarshan said.

Padma Shri Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 international sand art championships and festivals worldwide and won many prizes for the country. He always tries to spread a social message through his art form. (ANI)

