Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates sculpture of Telangana CM KCR on his birthday

Puri (Odisha) [India], February 17 (ANI): The renowned sand artist and Padmashri Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday has created a sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha on the occasion of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday and called him a "Fighter".

In the sand art, Pattnaik wrote, "The Fighter, Administrator and Visionary. Happy Birthday to KCR Sir."



This was coordinated by Vanga Rajeshwar Reddy of Siddipet.

KCR is the second Chief Minister whose sand art has been created by Pattnaik while the first one was that of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

He has also been credited for making a stunning sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.



Earlier today, Prime Minister extended birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and prayed for his healthy life.

"Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life. @TelanganaCMO," PM Modi tweeted.

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, was born in Chintamadaka, Medak District, on February 17, 1954, according to the state government website.

He is also the founder President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which was at the forefront of the movement for Statehood to Telangana.

He has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly for multiple terms from different constituencies. Moreover, he was also a Member of Parliament and has also held the position of Cabinet Minister for Labour and Employment.

In the 2014 elections, TRS emerged victorious in 63 of the 119 Assembly seats thereby securing the required number of legislators for forming the government. KCR was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Telangana.

Again in the 2018 Assembly polls, Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi won 88 seats and KCR was again sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana on December 13, 2018. (ANI)