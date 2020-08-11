Sandalwood worth Rs 50 cr seized in UP's Amroha

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Sandalwood worth approximately Rs 50 crores was seized by the police during a raid at a godown here on Sunday.

The raid was conducted jointly by Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police. Several accused have been arrested,

"Delhi Police Crime Branch came to Amroha to arrest an accused. Our police team was also with them. We seized a huge quantity of sandalwood worth approximately Rs 50 crores from a godown," Vipin Tanda, Superintendent of Police (SP), Amroha told reporters here.

"We came to know that accused used to smuggle the sandalwood to China and Japan. Forest officials also estimated the cost of seized sandalwood to approximately Rs 50 crores. Several accused have been arrested. A case is being registered and an investigation is underway," he said. (ANI)

