Sandesara Group case: ED seizes assets of Dino Morea, Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday has attached properties Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son-in-law Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui and Bollywood actor Dino Morea in connection with the Sandesara Group bank fraud case.

As per the official release by the ED, it read, "These attached assets are belonging to Sanjay Khan (Rs 3 crores), Dino Morea (Rs 1.40 crores), Aqeel Abdulkhalil Bachooali (Rs 1.98 crores) and Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui (Rs 2.41 crores)."

With this attachment, the total attachment in this case reached to Rs 14,521.80 crore. Total proceeds of crime in this case more than Rs 16000 crore.

It has provisionally attached 8 immovable properties, three vehicles and several bank accounts/shares/mutual funds having a total value of Rs 8.79 crores under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Sandesara Group case.

Four separate provisional attachment orders under section 5 of PMLA have been issued in this regard.



Enforcement Directorate initiated an investigation under PMLA on the basis of FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi for cheating several public sector banks.

The investigation by ED revealed that Sandesara's have diverted proceeds of crime of Rs 3 crore, Rs 1.4 crores, Rs 12.54 crores and Rs 3.51 crores to Sanjay Khan, Dino Morea, Aqeel Bachooali and Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui respectively. Earlier, ED had attached movable/immovable properties to the tune of Rs 14,513 crores vide eight provisional attachment orders in relation to this case.

Till now, one prosecution complaint along with four supplementary complaints have been filed in this case and four arrests have been made by ED. Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara and Hitesh Patel have been declared fugitives by the Special Court.

Further investigation is in process. (ANI)

