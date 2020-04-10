Sangli relieved as 22 test negative for coronavirus in repeat tests

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Sangli heaved a sigh of relief as out of 26 people who were re-examined for coronavirus infection, 22 tested negative.

"22 out of the total 26 coronavirus positive patients in Islampur, Sangli have tested negative in repeat tests. We hope that rest of the positive patients will also recover soon," said Jayant Patil, Guardian Minister of Sangli district on Friday.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra so far has recorded 1,364 positive cases of coronavirus. While 125 patients have recovered, 97 have died.

With 547 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases has gone up to 6,412.

Out of the 6,412 cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 people have been cured/discharged or have migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199. (ANI)

