Sanitised airport-authorised taxis offer safer travel option for passengers at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1 (ANI): To provide safe travel to people travelling between airport and city, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) authorised taxi services have been sensitised about the norms and provided adequate information and instructions to follow while ferrying passengers.

The GHIAL management is constantly engaging with all stakeholders to strategise and work in collaboration to provide a safe and sanitised environment for passengers at the airport after the operations have resumed from May 25, read a statement.

The safety measures at the airport begin from the parking zone of the airport, where besides social distancing markings, digital payment options and other contact-less measures, the airport has also come up with a robust mechanism to provide a sanitised taxi experience for every passenger using the airport-authorised taxi service.

Every driver of the taxi entering the airport is thermally screened and his temperature is logged. Only those drivers with a normal body temperature are allowed to perform duties at the airport, said the statement.

Once the driver is cleared to drive, the taxi sanitisation is conducted right in front of the passengers so that they could have a sense of confidence before they enter a particular taxi at the airport.

Designated taxi sanitisation personnel in their full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are available to sanitise each taxis before passengers set their foot inside the vehicle, the statement added.

All taxi drivers have been instructed to mandatorily wear face masks at all times while driving their vehicles.

The Telangana government has permitted 24X7 taxi services to and from the airport. Hence, passengers are advised to carry a copy of a ticket or boarding card while travelling to and from the airport. (ANI)

