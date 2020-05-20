Sanitising vehicles- an emerging business opportunity as markets open post lockdown

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): So now with the gradual opening up after nearly two months of the COVID-19 imposed lockdown, businesses are looking at opportunities like 'vehicle sanitisation' to get back on track.

A car cleaning venture in the national capital, whose results had turned sluggish has revamped itself to cater to the new changed market dynamic

The business targets cars, which are returning to the roads after a prolonged time, offering a full sanitisation and disinfection of the vehicles.

Four businessmen, who used to run a business that services sofas, cars, toilets, and kitchens are now shifted their focus to offering vehicle cleaning services.

"We thought about the idea as we didn't have any work during the lockdown. We saw someone doing something similar in Rohini and thought why not try it on our own. We had the machine for sanitisation and we decided to do it on our own. The virus spread really fast so we had to do this to stop it," one of the founders of this business Bharat Anand told ANI

Suited up in Personel protection kits and face shields and donning rubber gloves, the men say the job requires additional care and they have to sanitise everything daily to prepare for the next day.

Rahul, one of the four men, who hails from West Bengal says the four of them locked down on the idea as they were in a tough financial position that emerged with businesses being clamped down during the lockdown as part of government guidelines imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"We were doing cleaning work earlier but when the lockdown was imposed with some relaxation we all decided to stand on the road with this idea 'aur do paise khane ko bhi mil jayenge'," he says.

The process of sanitisation usually takes 15 minutes for two-wheelers and 20 minutes for a four-wheeler. The cost of sanitising a two-wheeler is Rs. 20 and for disinfecting a four-wheeler the estimated cost is Rs 50 per vehicle.

The men usually set up their equipment on the roadside with a banner advertising their services draped on a vehicle to attract passersby. (ANI)

