Sanitsation Chamber set up in Meerut's cantonment area

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): In order to combat the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, a sanitisation chamber was set up at the Meerut cantonment area on Monday.

The members of staff have to pass through the chamber in order to enter the premises of the Cantonment council.

"We wanted to ensure the safety of our essential staff, who is working during this time of crisis and it is for them, we have set up this chamber," Prasad Chavan, CEO Cantonment Council, told ANII.

"We will try to create a similar chamber for the public, if possible and in the next one week we would be setting up two of such chambers outside a market place and a hospital as well," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the tally of total positive Coronavirus cases in the state of Uttar Pradesh rose to 305.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

