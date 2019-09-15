Sanjay Dutt pays courtesy visit to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence in Nagpur.

Last month, the actor put to rest speculations about him entering active politics by stating that he will not be joining any political party.

This comes after Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mahadev Jankar had announced that Dutt will campaign for BJP-ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) in the Assembly elections in the state, fuelling speculations about the actor coming into politics.

On the work front, Dutt, clad in a rust coloured-kurta paired with a white pyjama, will be seen in an upcoming film 'Prassthanam'.

'Prassthanam' set to hit the theatres on September 20 also stars Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. (ANI)

