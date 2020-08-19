Sanjay Dutt will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai: Wife Maanayata

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maanayata Dutt, wife of Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday appealed to people to stop speculating the stage of the actor's illness and he is in the best hands of doctors at Kokilaben hospital here.

On Tuesday evening, the 61-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with lung cancer last week, left from his residence for Kokilaben Hospital.

"Pray for me," he said while leaving his residence.

In a statement, Maanayata stated that she has been unable to be by his side in the hospital, due to her home quarantine which ends in a couple of days.

"For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the COVID situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital," she said.

"I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress," she added.

"He is the heart and soul of our family. While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners," Maanayata said. (ANI)

