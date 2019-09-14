Sanjay Jaiswal to head Bihar BJP, Satish Punia to head Rajasthan

New Delhi (India) September 14 (ANI): The BJP on Saturday appointed its chief whip in Lok Sabha Sanjay Jaiswal as the President of its Bihar unit while deciding to give the reigns of party affairs in Rajasthan to a young face by appointing Amer's MLA Satish Punia.

Sanjay Jaiswal represents Paschim Champaran constituency of Bihar in Lok Sabha.

He will be replacing Nityanand Rai, who was appointed Minister of State for Home in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers.

Punia, the BJP spokesperson in Rajasthan, is considered close to RSS and is a Jat leader. The post was vacant since the death of Madan Lal Saini. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP who died at AIIMS in June this at the age of 75.

The organisational appointments were announced by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh after President Amit Shah approved it.

The party also appointed Ajay Kumar as General Secretary (Organisation) of BJP's Uttarakhand unit. (ANI)

