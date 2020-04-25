Sanjay Kothari takes oath as Chief Vigilance Commissioner

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday administered the oath of office to Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC)-designate IAS Sanjay Kothari at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and others were also present at the ceremony, where everyone was seen wearing face masks due to the coronavirus threat.

Social distancing was also ensured there as chairs were kept apart. (ANI)