Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam (File photo)
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam (File photo)

Sanjay Nirupam threatens to quit Congress

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:58 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday threatened to quit the Congress and announced that he will not campaign for the party ahead of ensuing state polls.
In a series of tweets, Nirupam said that he felt unwanted.
"It seems Congress Party doesn't want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. It is my final decision," he said in a tweet.
In another tweet, Nirupam said, "I hope that the day has not yet come to say good bye to party. But the way leadership is behaving with me, it doesn't seem far away."
Maharashtra Assembly elections are slated to be held on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:07 IST

NDRF, SSB continue to rescue people from flood-hit Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Thursday continued to rescue people from flood-hit Patna.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:07 IST

Securing affordable, sustainable energy top agenda for India: Pradhan

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that securing affordable and sustainable energy figures as a top agenda for India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:57 IST

Maharashtra: Ex-encounter specialist files nomination as Shiv...

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Mumbai Police's ex-encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma on Thursday led a rally here before filing his nomination as Shiv Sena's candidate from the Nalasopara Assembly seat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:54 IST

Ghaziabad railway station put on high alert

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ghaziabad railway station on Thursday was put on high alert after the Intelligence Bureau issued intel regarding a possible terror strike.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:51 IST

NC leaders seek J-K Governor's permission to meet Farooq, Omar

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The leaders of National Conference (NC) on Thursday wrote a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik requesting him to allow them to visit Srinagar to meet both their party leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:47 IST

Maharashtra: BJP MLA dresses up as 'Potraj' to protest against...

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Sudhakar Bhalerao, the BJP sitting MLA from Udgir here dressed up as an avatar of Lord Vishnu -- Potraj -- on Thursday to showcase his displeasure with the party on not being given a ticket for the upcoming polls in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:46 IST

Centre committed to overall welfare of senior citizens: Union...

New Delhi (India) Oct 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said on Thursday that the Central government was committed to the overall welfare of senior citizens.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:43 IST

Mumbai Police arrest two HDIL directors in PMC bank case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) Directors Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhwan. They are accused of loan default in connection with Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:41 IST

Rajnath Singh to visit France on Dussehra to receive Rafale, may...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit France to receive Rafale fighter jets on October 8- The Air Force Day and Dussehra. Though the planes would officially be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) with the Defence Minister's visit, they would start arriving i

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:41 IST

Delhi Govt to set up 'Sports University'

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that his government will set up a 'Sports University' in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:25 IST

Maharashtra: BJP State President Chandrakant Patil files...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil on Thursday filed his nomination for Kothrud constituency in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:15 IST

Will not go for opening of Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan, says Amarinder

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not go to Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur corridor and indicated that former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh will also not attend the event.

Read More
iocl