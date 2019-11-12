Sanjay Raut admitted to Mumbai hospital after complaining of chest pain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was on Monday admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain.

He has been suffering from chest pain for the last few days, his younger brother Sunil Raut said.

"Sanjay Raut has been suffering from chest pain for the past 15 days. Some tests were done in a Mumbai hospital earlier. Some changes were noted. He has been admitted for a routine check-up. His angiography will be completed by evening," he said.

Sunil Raut also said that Sanjay will be discharged from the hospital by tomorrow. (ANI)

