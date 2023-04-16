Sanjay Raut calls killing of Atiq, brother 'big question' on law and order in UP

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday called the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, a big question on 'Law and Order' in Uttar Pradesh.

"A murder happened and section 144 was imposed, the government there (Uttar Pradesh) did it. But if this incident took place despite the presence of (UP) police, then it is a serious matter," Raut said while speaking to the media.

"This raises a big question on law and order," he said.

He refrained from talking much about the incident by saying, "It's not right to talk about the law and order of any other state, the Uttar Pradesh government is capable of handling the system there, be it mafia or someone else. I can understand the matter of encounter, it is serious if a murder takes place in broad daylight under the supervision of the police."



"The thing is when his (Atiq's) son was encountered earlier before this, we said that such encounters happen in Mumbai as well, but if there is a mafia in front of the medical college is getting killed that too in police custody, then it's a big question on law and order," Raut added further.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed both were shot dead at point-blank range outside a hospital in Prayagraj late at night on April 15.

The deceased Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed had more than 100 First Information Reports (FIR) and his brother Ashraf had more than 57 FIRs against Ashraf, a police official informed on Sunday.

In the aftermath of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member judicial inquiry commission and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter. Uttar Pradesh Government also implemented Section 144 in the entire state and the state police are on high alert.

Uttar Pradesh Police further informed that as many as three people were arrested. "Three people have been arrested. Further details are to be shared later," said an officer after the gangster-turned-politician and his brother were shot dead in Prayagraj.


