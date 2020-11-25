Sanjay Raut condoles demise of Ahmed Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and said that a pillar of Congress fell today.

"A pillar of Congress fell today. All workers in politics can learn loyalty from him. He was a very polite politician. We are saddened," said Raut.

"Just two days back I met Ahmed Patel's family, Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) also spoke to them. We even offered to get him to Mumbai in the air ambulance," he added.

Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed.

Various political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoled Patel's demise.

Several regional leaders and former allies of Congress including, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief on the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)