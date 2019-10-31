Sanjay Raut meets Pawar amid delay in government formation in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Amid a tussle with BJP over formation of government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence on Thursday.

Raut said they discussed the political developments in the state during the meeting.

"I had come to wish him on the occasion of Diwali. We also discussed the politics in Maharashtra," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena has been saying that there was a 50-50 power sharing agreement between the two parties but Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the party's ally was not promised Chief Minister's post two-and-a-half years when the alliance was finalised before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. NCP won 54 seats in the assembly while the Congress won 44 seats in the 288-member assembly. (ANI)

