A visual from the meeting. (Picture courtesy: Sanjay Raut's Twitter)

Sanjay Raut pays courtesy visit to Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari

ANI | Updated: May 23, 2020 19:01 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday.
Raj Bhavan said that "this was a courtesy call".
After the meeting, Raut took to Twitter to post a picture of him greeting Koshyari with a bow.
"Well! Bhagat Singh Koshyari is elder to me so this namaskar, otherwise we had good interaction, I told him not to worry, our MVA government under leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is running fine," Raut tweeted. (ANI)

