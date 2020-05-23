Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday.
Raj Bhavan said that "this was a courtesy call".
After the meeting, Raut took to Twitter to post a picture of him greeting Koshyari with a bow.
"Well! Bhagat Singh Koshyari is elder to me so this namaskar, otherwise we had good interaction, I told him not to worry, our MVA government under leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is running fine," Raut tweeted. (ANI)
Sanjay Raut pays courtesy visit to Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari
ANI | Updated: May 23, 2020 19:01 IST
