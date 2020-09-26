Sanjay Raut takes jibe at Bihar govt, says election issues can be parcelled from Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Bihar Assembly polls should be contested on developmental and law and order issues.

However, taking a jibe at Bihar government Raut said if the state has exhausted all issues, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as a parcel.

This comes a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for Bihar Elections, according to which elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, November 3 and 7, and the counting of votes to take place on November 10.

"Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law and order, and good governance, but if these issues have exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as a parcel," Raut told ANI.

"The COVID-19 has not eradicated from Bihar. The preparedness for the elections must be informed to voters, how one will be able to cast his votes, and how politicians will be able to do the rally," he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation of a drug case, related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Raut said, "The probe of the case started about murder and suicide. Now, Narcotics came into the case. Nobody knows where will it go. It is under NCB's jurisdiction to summon anyone to join the probe."



Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

Mumbai Police had declared it a case of death by suicide. However, Rajput's father, KK Singh registered an FIR in Patna under sections related to abetment to suicide and later demanded a CBI investigation.

On August 19, Supreme Court had directed the CBI to investigate the case while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the actor's death was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. CBI is currently probing the actor's death case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

The NCB, which is probing the drugs case related to Rajput's death has arrested several people in the case including Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation in connection with Rajput's case. (ANI)

