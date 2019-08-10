Sanjay Seth, Surendra Nagar join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In another major blow to the Samajwadi Party, its former MPs Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar, who resigned from Rajya Sabha and the party earlier this month, joined BJP on Saturday.

The duo joined the party in the presence of senior leader Bhupendra Yadav.

While Seth stepped down on August 2, Nagar resigned from SP as well as Rajya Sabha August 5.

"I have received letters from Surendra Singh Nagar, Sanjay Seth, representing the State of Uttar Pradesh, and from Bhubaneswar Kalita, representing the State of Assam, resigning from their respective seats in the Rajya Sabha. I have accepted their resignations with immediate effect," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had said in the House earlier this week.

Earlier, Neeraj Shekhar, son of former prime minister Chandrashekhar, also left the SP to join BJP.

With the exit of the three leaders, SP is now left with just ten members in the Upper House. (ANI)