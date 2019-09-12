Sanjay Seth, Surendra Singh Nagar to file nomination for Rajya Sabha by-polls today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): BJP candidates Sanjay Seth and Surendra Singh Nagar will today file their nominations for the Rajya Sabha by-polls to be held in Uttar Pradesh.

Former MPs Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar, resigned from the Samajwadi Party (SP) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month

On September 3 they were nominated as the party's candidates for the by-election to Rajya Sabha.

The by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh will be held on September 23. Polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on the same day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State president Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and other party functionaries are expected to accompany the duo at the time of filing the nomination (ANI)

