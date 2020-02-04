Sanjay Singh gives notice in RS over demand to expedite death sentence of Nirbhaya convicts

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday gave Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over 'demand to expedite the death sentence of 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts.'

A Delhi court last week stayed till further orders the execution of the four convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma -- which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutal murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people, including a juvenile, in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the five adult accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

