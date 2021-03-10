Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for extra chance for UPSC aspirants

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha to raise demand for an extra chance to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who were affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance. Members usually give expression to their feelings around noon after the Question Hour. This time has been termed as 'Zero Hour'.



On February 24, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by UPSC aspirants seeking an extra attempt for civil service candidates who had exhausted their last attempt in October 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar refused to grant one-time relaxation on the age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020.

The UPSC Prelims Exam took place on October 4 last year. (ANI)

