Sanjay Singh sending 33 stranded migrants to Patna with flight tickets from MP quota

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): A group of 33 migrants stranded in Delhi will fly to Patna with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh as he has decided to use the 34 air tickets in a year he is entitled to as a Member of Parliament (MP).

"With the help of our colleagues, I have worked to send more than 1,200 migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh to their homes in 42 buses. In one year, as an MP, we get 34 air tickets from the government. I am using these tickets to sent stranded migrant to Patna," Singh told ANI.

Singh will accompany 21 out of 33 migrant labourers today and the rest 12 will be flying to Patna tomorrow. He also has arranged a plane to send 180 migrants back home in Bihar.

"Today 21 companions are going with us and tomorrow 12 others will go again to Patna with me. I also want to inform you that I will send 180 stranded migrants in a separate plane tomorrow from Delhi to Patna," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the most important job at this time to send back stranded migrants to their homes.

"Those migrants who are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha and are stranded in Delhi, want to go to their homes. They have promised that they will come back once normalcy returns," he said. (ANI)

