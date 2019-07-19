New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Senior IFS officer Sanjeev Kumar Singla has been appointed as India's Ambassador to Israel.
He will be succeeding Pavan Kapoor, a 1990 cadre IFS officer, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Before this, Singla was serving as Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 1997-cadre officer was previously posted at the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv. He is expected to take up his new assignment shortly. (ANI)
Sanjeev Kumar Singla appointed as India's Ambassador to Israel
ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 16:39 IST
