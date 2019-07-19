Sanjeev Kumar Singla appointed as India's Ambassador to Israel

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Senior IFS officer Sanjeev Kumar Singla has been appointed as India's Ambassador to Israel.

He will be succeeding Pavan Kapoor, a 1990 cadre IFS officer, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Before this, Singla was serving as Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 1997-cadre officer was previously posted at the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv. He is expected to take up his new assignment shortly. (ANI)

