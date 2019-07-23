New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): IFS officer Sanjeev Kumar Singla has been appointed the Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Level-14, said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Tuesday.
"The competent authority has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Kumar Singla, IFS (1997) as Private Secretary to the Prime Minister in Level-14 with effect from June 14, 2019, or until further orders," a press release by the DoPT read.
The DoPT also approved the appointment of IAS officer of Gujarat cadre 1996 batch, Rajeev Topno, as Private Secretary to PM Modi "on a co-terminus basis or until further orders" through another press release.
The appointment of Hiren Joshi and Pratik Doshi as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to PM Modi was also approved by the DoPT.
While Joshi is the OSD in the Communications and Information Technology Department, Doshi is appointed in the Research and Strategy Department. (ANI)
Sanjeev Kumar Singla appointed PS to PM Modi
ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:00 IST
New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): IFS officer Sanjeev Kumar Singla has been appointed the Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Level-14, said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Tuesday.