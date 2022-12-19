Sanju Tripathi murder case: Main accused among 13 arrested so far

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 19 (ANI): In a major development in the recent killing of Congress leader Sanju Tripathi, 13 persons have been arrested so far in the matter, said police on Monday.

The main accused has been identified as Kapil Tripathi, who was arrested from the Lucknow Expressway. Kapil's main aide Prem Shrivas has been arrested from Prayagraj, the police said.

About the other arrests, the police said, some accused including Jai Narayan Tripathi, adopted daughter, Kapil Tripathi's wife have been arrested in Bilaspur. While from Delhi, they arrested Bharat Tiwari and Ashish Tiwari among others.

The broad daylight murder that was reported at 4.30 pm on December 15 was the fallout of a family property dispute.

"Sanju Tripathi had pressurized his father to transfer property in his name. He had also physically assaulted his father over the matter. He had threatened to kill the accused, Kapil," Senior Superintendent of Police Parul Mathur said.



"Following that his adopted daughter, Jayanarayan Tripathi and Kapil Tripathi hatched a plan to kill Sanju Tripathi," Mathur said.

Sanju Tripathi was shot dead in Chhatisgarh's Bilaspur district in broad daylight on Thursday.

As per reports, Kapil's friend Prem Shriwas bought two countrymade pistols for Rs 1.50 lakh from a Jharkhand supplier.

"Rajendra Thakur, Aman Gupta and three shooters were in a Baleno while others were in a different vehicle, as they followed Sanju Tripathi. They carried out the crime near Sakri," police added.

After executing the plan all the accused dispersed in various directions. The main conspirator Kapil Tripathi was about to leave for Nepal when he was arrested, officials said.

"The police formed separate teams to nab them before they all went underground. After the execution, the accused kept changing their location constantly and also stopped using their phones. The police have so far arrested 13 people in the case," Mathur said.

The former district general secretary of Congress, Sanju Tripathi, was shot dead in Chhatisgarh's Bilaspur district near Sakri overbridge. The police said Tripathi was in his car, he was waylaid and shot, killing him on the spot. (ANI)

