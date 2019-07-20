Representative Image
Sanskar TV CEO felicitated in London for promoting Vedic wisdom

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:56 IST

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): Manoj Tyagi, CEO of Sanskar TV channel has been felicitated by Harrow Mayor office in London for promoting the Vedic wisdom and spiritualism across the globe. He was conferred the honour by Dr Diwakar Sukul who is the president of "World Book of Records".
Present on the occasion were Rajrajeshwar, Head of Siddhashram Shakti Centre, Mayor of Harrow Nitin Parekh and Paul Walker, Corporate Director, Harrow Council.
Born in a humble family, the religious journey of Tyagi began with a weekly program "Kal Kapal Mahakal" on Zee News. He was associated with Aastha Channel as General Manager Marketing and Production from 2001 to 2016.
"He was assigned with the responsibility of 'Sanskar' and 'Satsang' Channels by Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in 2016. Manoj Tyagi was made the CEO of Sanskar group of the channel. It was due to the hard work and efforts of his team that Sanskar channel started its broadcast in European nations and United Kingdom in 2018," said the press release from the Sanskar Group of Channel. (ANI)

