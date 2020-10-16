Sanskrit should be linked with modernity: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the concerned authorities to upgrade the Sanskrit schools in the state by bringing in computer, science and mathematics education there.



Launching the website of Uttar Pradesh's Secondary Sanskrit Education Council, the Chief Minister said it is necessary to upgrade the Sanskrit schools. "The language should be linked with modernity. The syllabus of Sanskrit schools should be such that the future of the students can also improve with improving education quality."

He added the world believes that Sanskrit can be the most accessible language of computer. "Therefore, it is necessary to provide science, computer and mathematics education, along with traditional reading in Sanskrit schools. Through this, Sanskrit will be able to reconcile with modern and archaic," he added.

"Cooperation of NGOs and Corporate Social Responsibility fund should also be obtained in this regard," he said further. (ANI)

