Sanskrit should be made official language: NCST chairman

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Nand Kumar Sai, the chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Thursday said that Sanskrit should be made the official language of the country and he will speak to Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry regarding the same.

Speaking to ANI, Sai said, "Sanskrit is the oldest language and it has an impact on various other languages of our country. So I think Sanskrit can put an end to all controversies regarding the use of languages. It can be made the official language. I will speak to HRD Minister soon regarding the same."

"Students have stopped learning Sanskrit even though it is a very easy language," he added.

Sai's comments came in the wake of Centre dropping the provision of compulsory teaching of Hindi in the schools of non-Hindi speaking states due to protests in Tamil Nadu and other states of the country. (ANI)

