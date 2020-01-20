Sanskrit to replace Urdu on signboards in Uttarakhand railway stations

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways has decided that Sanskrit will replace Urdu on the platform signboards in all stations in Uttarakhand.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Railways, Sanskrit is the second language of Uttarakhand and the change is as per rules, which state that the second language of the state should be displayed on the boards.

In 2010, the Uttarakhand government had become the first state in the country to give Sanskrit the status of second official language.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced that all government press statements would be issued in Sanskrit. (ANI)

