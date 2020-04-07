Sant Nirankari Mission's Rs 50 lakh aid to U'khand's fight against COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): Sant Nirankari Mission zonal in-charge Harbhajan Singh on Monday handed over Rs 50 lakh to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to aid the State's efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Singh said that Sant Nirankari Mission will help the state government in combating COVID-19 and added that ration, sanitizer and mask are also being distributed by the mission.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Rawat directed the cooperative banks to extend the repayment of crop and agricultural loans by the farmer for three months.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand now stands at 27.

With an increase of 704 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4,281, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 111 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly illness. (ANI)

