Santosh Gangwar inaugurates VVDN Technologies new SMT facility, mechanical tooling plant

Manesar (Haryana) [India], November 7 (ANI): Union Minister Santosh Gangwar inaugurated the new SMT facility and Mechanical Tooling center of VVDN Technologies in Manesar, Haryana on Friday.

Made with an investment of Rs 150 crore, the new SMT and Mechanical tooling plant is a world-class manufacturing facility, equipped with the best-in-class modern machinery with fully automatic SMT lines for mass manufacturing and prototype, product assembly areas, testing and Validation Infrastructure along with mechanical design, tooling and mold making capabilities, as per a statement.

The facility is expected to generate huge employment opportunities in the future and with a special focus on women empowerment, is also expected to boast of one of its kind all women SMT line, the statement added.



"Today being at VVDN for the inauguration is the testimony of the fact that country is moving on its success path in the right direction. We heartily welcome VVDN's initiative that accelerates progress in employment in India including that of Women empowerment. The challenge, which has arisen due to COVID-19, is being taken as an opportunity to work towards the betterment of the country in a positive direction. The responsibility on our ministry is very critical during such times. The welfare of our Labor and job creation is critical under the Modi Government model of development, which would pave the way for Atmanirbhar Bharat," Gangwar said at the inauguration ceremony.

The Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) Minister also briefed upon the various measures taken by the government and his ministry to overcome the COVID-19 situation.

Further speaking about the project, Bhupender Saharan, CEO, VVDN Technologies said, "It is a significant step in VVDN's mission to localise high-quality design and manufacturing in India and to achieve our target of creating 1 lakh local jobs in the next 3 years. After our Global Innovation Park and other existing SMT and Mechanical tooling facilities, this new installation is a true landmark and an indicator of our growth."

"A factory of this scale, which is fully equipped to produce next-gen qualitative solutions, will enable us to extend and increase our outstanding engineering and manufacturing capabilities. VVDN's ODM capabilities will be hugely augmented by this new installation," he added. (ANI)

