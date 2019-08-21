Santosh Gangwar, Kishan Reddy to inaugurate ESIC Medical College and Hospital today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Union Minister Santosh Gangwar will be inaugurating the ESIC Medical College and Hospital and also lay the foundation stone for a new outpatient building construction on Wednesday.

Gangwar, Minister of State for Employment and Labour (Independent Charge), will be accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday), we are going to open the ESIC Medical College and Super Specialty Hospital in Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad. Union Minister Santosh Gangwar will inaugurate the college and hospital and then will lay the foundation for Outpatient building construction in the medical college and hospital having 620 beds," Reddy said on Tuesday.

200 seats will be reserved for poor children in the college.

While 400 crores were spent for the Super Specialty Hospital, 600 crores have been spent for the Medical College whereas 150 crores are being spent for the Outpatient building, he added.

"A total of 1150 crores have been spent for the construction of the Medical College, hospital and outpatient building, which is very important. Elsewhere, the ministry is also discussing in setting up of ESI clinics," Reddy said. (ANI)